Pruitt was signed from the Texans' practice squad to the Titans' active roster on Monday, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

With star tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) placed on injured reserve Monday, the Titans will bring in Pruitt to shore up their depth at tight end for the time being. Pruitt likely won't have much of a role in Tennessee's offense unless another injury occurs.

