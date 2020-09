Pruitt had two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Week 3 against Minnesota.

Pruitt was on the field for 33 percent of the team's offensive snaps to produce his first multi-catch effort of the season. Anthony Firkser is traditionally more involved in the passing game among the team's backup tight ends, though roles were reversed in Week 3 as Firkser did not see any targets. Pruitt is unlikely to gain a notable role in the passing game unless Jonnu Smith is sidelined.