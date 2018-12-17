Pruitt caught one of his two targets for two yards in Sunday's 17-0 win over the Giants.

Pruitt failed to make an impact in the absence of Jonnu Smith (knee), hauling in only one pass for the fifth consecutive game. He's also shown little ability to turn his opportunities into significant yardage, averaging just 9.4 yards per catch. As a result, he is not relevant in any format.

