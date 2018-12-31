Pruitt hauled in both of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 33-17 loss the Colts.

Pruitt maintained his minimal role in the passing game even in the absence of Marcus Mariota, tying Luke Stocker for the team lead in targets among tight ends. Since Week 11, Pruitt has caught at least one pass in every game, though he has never surpassed 29 yards and hauled in only one score in that span. If he remains on the team in 2019 -- he's signed through next season -- Pruitt is unlikely to see any type of consistent role in the offense given that both Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith are good bets to return to health and retake their roles atop the tight end depth chart.