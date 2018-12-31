Titans' MyCole Pruitt: Totals 26 yards
Pruitt hauled in both of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 33-17 loss the Colts.
Pruitt maintained his minimal role in the passing game even in the absence of Marcus Mariota, tying Luke Stocker for the team lead in targets among tight ends. Since Week 11, Pruitt has caught at least one pass in every game, though he has never surpassed 29 yards and hauled in only one score in that span. If he remains on the team in 2019 -- he's signed through next season -- Pruitt is unlikely to see any type of consistent role in the offense given that both Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith are good bets to return to health and retake their roles atop the tight end depth chart.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...