Pruitt recorded one reception on one target for seven yards in Sunday's Week 3 win over the Colts.

Pruitt was on the field for just over half of the team's offensive snaps as Anthony Firkser (knee) remained sidelined. His only reception of the game came relatively late in the fourth quarter, when he converted a first down to keep a drive alive that ultimately resulted in a field goal. Pruitt is primarily utilized as a blocker, though he did log three receptions in Week 2 against Seattle.