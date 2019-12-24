Pruitt hauled in both of his targets for 15 yards in the team's Week 16 loss to the Saints.

Pruitt recorded both of his catches in the third quarter, the first of which went for five yards in the midst of a drive that ended in a touchdown. He later added a 10-yard reception, logging multiple targets and catches in a contest for the first time this season. He'll look to remain involved in the team's Week 17 matchup against the Texans.