Pruitt (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Ravens, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.

Pruitt's still recovering from a knee sprain he picked up in a Week 9 win over the Bears, and he hasn't practiced since sustaining the injury. Geoff Swaim will suit up again and act as the No. 3 tight end behind Jonnu Smith and Anthony Firkser on Sunday.