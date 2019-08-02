Davis (undisclosed) left Thursday's practice early with a trainer and did not return, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

The severity of Davis' injury is not yet known. The 2019 third-round pick figures to begin the season as only depth along the team's offensive line. However, any long-term absence may prove problematic given Taylor Lewan's likely four-game suspension to begin the campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11396737-marquez-valdes-scantling-packers-td-2018-1400.jpg

    What to watch for in preseason

    With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 3.0

    How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...