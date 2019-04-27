The Titans selected Davis in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 82nd overall.

Tennessee brings in a mauler in the trenches in Davis, who played all four years at Charlotte and made 37 starts. At 6-foot-3 and 316 pounds, Davis is a stout figure who could start right away at right guard for the Titans.

