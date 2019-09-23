Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that he's hoping Davis will be ready to play Sunday against the Falcons, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Davis has yet to dress for game action through three contests this season, but he doesn't seem to have picked up any injuries since struggling through an injury-plagued preseason. The rookie third-round pick has the potential to start this season, but for now he'll remain in a depth role until further notice.