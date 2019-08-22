Titans' Nate Davis: Limited participant Wednesday
Davis (undisclosed) participated in individual drill at Wednesday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Davis has been battling the undisclosed injury since the start of August, so his return to practice in any capacity is good news for his status. The rookie third-round pick is expected to work in a reserve role to start his rookie campaign.
