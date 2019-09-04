Davis (undisclosed) practiced at full speed Wednesday.

The rookie third-round pick had a shot to start at guard this year, but an injury-plagued preseason hurt those chances. Davis will likely work as a backup in Sunday's season opener versus the Browns, and he could still capture a starting job later this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week