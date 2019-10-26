Davis (rib) is not listed on the Titans' final injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Davis suffered a rib injury in last week's game versus the Chargers. That led to him being limited at Wednesday's practice, but he managed full participation the rest of the week. He will presumably be ready to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.

