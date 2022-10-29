site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Titans' Nate Davis: Ready to return
RotoWire Staff
Davis (foot) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Davis missed two consecutive games with the foot injury, but he'll return after logging limited practices throughout the week. He should return to his typical role as the Titans' top right guard.
