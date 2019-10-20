Titans' Nate Davis: Suffers injury Sunday
Davis (rib) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Davis suffered the injury in the second quarter, and has yet to emerge since the second half kicked off. It's unclear how he picked up the injury, but as long as Davis is sidelined, Jamil Douglas is the only healthy depth offensive linemen left on the roster.
