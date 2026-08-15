Titans' Nazeeh Johnson: Suspended to start season

The NFL has suspended Johnson for the first six games of the regular season, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Johnson was suspended for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. The cornerback is set to return for Week 7, but will likely find himself buried in the depth chart. Johnson's 2025 season was derailed by injuries, and without full availability in 2026, it is unlikely he is capable of challenging Cor'Dale Flott or Alontae Taylor for a starting role anytime soon.