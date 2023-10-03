Petit-Frere was officially reinstated from his six-game suspension Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The reinstation of Petit-Frere comes as the league altered their gambling policy. The 2022 third-round pick could be in line to regain the starting job at right tackle now that he is back.
