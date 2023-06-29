Petit-Frere received a six-game suspension Thursday for violating the NFL's gambling policy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Petit-Frere did not bet on NFL contests, but he did bet on games from the team facility, which resulted in suspension. The 23-year-old released a statement that he did not "knowingly break the rules" and was "unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility." However, he will do everything in his power to help the team during training camp and be prepared when he can return to the roster.