The Titans placed Petit-Frere (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Petit-Frere left the Titans' Week 9 loss against the Steelers after sustaining a shoulder injury. Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reported Monday that Petit-Frere needed surgery for the injury and is likely out for the rest of the season. Andre Dillard and Dillon Radunz are likely candidates to step in as the starting left tackle with Petit-Frere out for the year.