Petit-Frere is questionable to come back in after leaving the field with a shoulder injury, returning to action and then exiting again Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 2022 third-round pick started 16 games as a rookie but missed the first four contests of 2023 on a gambling suspension. Petit-Frere has played in three games and started one this season.

