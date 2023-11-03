Petit-Frere is questionable to come back in after leaving the field with a shoulder injury, returning to action and then exiting again Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The 2022 third-round pick started 16 games as a rookie but missed the first four contests of 2023 on a gambling suspension. Petit-Frere has played in three games and started one this season.
More News
-
Titans' Nicholas Petit-Frere: Will not play Sunday•
-
Titans' Nicholas Petit-Frere: Eligible to play•
-
Titans' Nicholas Petit-Frere: Set to be reinstated Monday•
-
Titans' Nicholas Petit-Frere: Handed down suspension•
-
Titans' Nicholas Petit-Frere: Suiting up Week 18•
-
Titans' Nicholas Petit-Frere: Questionable for Week 18•