Petit-Frere will need surgery to repair a shoulder injury suffered in Thursday's loss to the Steelers, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Petit-Frere had started the team's last two games at left tackle, and although it's not official, he is expected to miss the remainder of the season. Dillon Radunz, Andre Dillard and Jaelyn Duncan are all considered candidates to take over at the position.