The Titans selected Petit-Frere in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 69th overall.

Petit-Frere was a five-star recruit at Ohio State who started 19 games over his last two seasons in Columbus, including 12 in 2021 at left tackles. He got overpowered at times, such as in the loss to Michigan, but Petit-Frere has the frame of an NFL left tackle at 6-foot-5 and 316 pounds. Petit-Frere is a bit of a project but in Tennessee, he could see the field before too long.