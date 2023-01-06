Petit-Frere (ankle) is considered questionable for Saturday's regular-season finale against Jacksonville.
Petit-Frere sustained an ankle injury during the Week 16 loss to Houston that kept him sidelined for the following contest against Dallas on Thursday Night Football. The rookie offensive lineman was then limited in each practice during Week 18 prep, so his ultimate availability will come down to Tennessee's inactives list released 90 minutes prior to Saturday's 8:15 pm E.T. kickoff. Should Petit-Frere remain sidelined, expect Le'Raven Clark to start at right tackle with the AFC South title on the line Week 18.