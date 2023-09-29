Petit-Frere is set to be reinstated by the league on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Petit-Frere was originally slated to be suspended for six games but will now be eligible to return earlier than expected after the NFL updated their gambling policy. The 24-year-old can now rejoin the team where he will bring value as a reserve tackle.
