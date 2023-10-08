Petit-Friere (non-injury) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Colts, Nick Suss of The Tennessean reports.

Petit-Friere had his six-game gambling suspension reduced to four games, and he practiced fully all week before the Titans ruled him out Friday. Perhaps he's not yet in game shape after being away from the team for four weeks. The Titans plan to start Chris Hubbard at right tackle versus Indy. Andre Dillard is the left tackle.