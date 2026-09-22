Singleton rushed four times for 10 yards during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Eagles.

Singleton made his regular-season debut with Tennessee after being a healthy scratch Week 1 versus the Jets. The running back played six of the team's 53 offensive snaps, far fewer than starter Tony Pollard (29) and top reserve option Tyjae Spears (19). All four of Singleton's carries came on the same possession in the third quarter, and he also logged six snaps with the special-teams unit during the contest. Singleton will remain an unappealing fantasy option as long as Pollard and Spears are active.