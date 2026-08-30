Singleton rushed seven times for 26 yards and brought in both targets for 18 yards in the Titans' 24-15 preseason loss to the Bears on Saturday.

The rookie fifth-round pick led the team in rush attempts on the night and finished second behind D'Ernest Johnson and quarterback Hendon Hooker in rushing yards. Singleton was the first Tennessee back to log a touch, gaining six yards on a reception on the second play from scrimmage and subsequently netting 18 yards on three consecutive rush attempts to kick off the Titans' second drive. Singleton finished preseason having rushed 15 times for 57 yards alongside Saturday's 2-18-0 receiving line across two games, and he'll now wait to see if those numbers were enough to garner him the No. 3 running back role.