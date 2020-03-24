Titans' Nick Dzubnar: Inks deal Monday
Dzubnar signed a one-year contract with the Titans on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Dzubnar didn't play a defensive snap all season to go with 332 on special teams, but he ranked third on Chargers with eight special-teams tackles. The 28-year-old will likely assume that same role for the Titans in 2020.
More News
-
Chargers' Nick Dzubnar: Eight special-teams tackles in 2019•
-
Chargers' Nick Dzubnar: Ready to play•
-
Chargers' Nick Dzubnar: Questionable Sunday•
-
Chargers' Nick Dzubnar: Re-signs with the Chargers•
-
Chargers' Nick Dzubnar: Signs with Chargers, promoted to 53-man roster•
-
Nick Dzubnar: Waived by Chargers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
3/23 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reveals post-free agency rankings, debating the biggest risers and fallers including...
-
Backfield committee in Denver?
Melvin Gordon isn't going to help Phillip Lindsay's value, but can both be Fantasy relevant?
-
FA winners and losers
It was a wild first week of free agency, and here are the biggest winners and losers from all...
-
Gurley resurgence in Georgia?
The Falcons didn't waste any time signing Todd Gurley. Here's what it means for Fantasy in...
-
Gordon joins packed Denver backfield
Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos, creating a nightmare scenario for Fantasy.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...