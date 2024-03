The Titans are re-signing Folk to a one-year, $3.76 million contract Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Folk enjoyed an excellent campaign with Tennessee last season, converting 29 of 30 field-goal attempts and 28 of 30 extra-point tries. The veteran is entering his age-39 season but remains one of the NFL's most reliable placekickers, so running it back on a one-year deal is a sensible move for the Titans. Folk's contract reportedly maxes out at $4.13 million with incentives.