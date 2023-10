Folk made all three of his field-goal attempts and converted his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Ravens.

Folk converted field goals from 26, 27 and 38 yards away and continued his perfect start to the season. He's also converted multiple attempts in five of six games on the campaign. While the Titans' offense won't provide the most opportunities for Folk, he's been a consistent producer who has shown excellent accuracy.