Folk (abdomen) made 21 of his 22 field-goal attempts and all 25 of his extra-point attempts across 14 games with the Titans in 2024.

Folk missed Tennessee's final three games, but he had a strong season otherwise. His only missed field goal came in Week 10 when he pushed a 49-yard attempt wide right, and he impressively made all six of his attempts from 50 yards away or further. Though he'll be entering his age-41 season, Folk should receive a contract this offseason -- whether in Tennessee or elsewhere -- after another strong campaign.