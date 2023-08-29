The Titans will send a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to the Patriots in exchange for Folk, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

With New England, Folk had been competing for a job with 2023 fourth-round pick Chad Ryland. Now that he's with the Titans, Folk is slated to fill a kicking void created by the recent release of Michael Badgley. During the 2022 season, the 38-year-old Folk made 32 of his 37 field-goal attempts, while hitting 32 of his 35 extra-point tries in 17 games.