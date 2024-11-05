Vannett recorded two catches on two targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win against the Patriots.

Vannett has maintained around a 40 percent offensive snap rate in recent weeks, though his role is primarily as a blocker. That changed briefly early in Sunday's win, as he leaked off the line of scrimmage on a play-action pass and found the end zone from 10 yards away. It was his second touchdown of the season, though Vannett has also been held without a catch in four of eight contests.