Westbrook-Ikhine recorded one reception on four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to Tampa Bay.

Will Levis struggled to accurately deliver passes throughout the game, hurting the production of all Tennessee pass catchers. Westbrook-Ikhine was no different, as he was held to only one catch for the third consecutive contest. Overall, he's managed to top 30 receiving yards only three times in nine opportunities this season.