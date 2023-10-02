Westbrook-Ikhine recorded five receptions on six targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Bengals.

Westbrook-Ikhine wasn't targeted in Week 3, but he saw his involvement in the offense tick up in the absence of Treylon Burks (knee). His longest gain of the day came on a 22-yard catch late in the second quarter, which ultimately set up a touchdown for the Titans. Westbrook-Ikhine also found the end zone on his own from 13 yards away, the majority of which came after the catch. His production is likely to remain sporadic due to both his position on the team's depth chart and Tennessee's desire to run its offense through Derrick Henry and the rushing attack.