Westbrook-Ikhine failed to corral his lone target in Saturday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.
Despite playing at least 60 percent of the snaps on offense for the 16th time in his 17 appearances on the season, Westbrook-Ikhine once again failed to deliver a useful line for fantasy purposes. The run-heavy Tennessee offense wasn't especially conducive for any of the Titans' pass catchers to emerge as consistently reliable options in fantasy lineups, but Westbrook-Ikhine's production still notably lagged behind fellow wideouts Robert Woods and Treylon Burks and tight ends Chigoziem Okonkwo and Austin Hooper. The third-year receiver from Indiana finished the 2022 campaign with 25 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns on 50 targets, with 30 percent of his receiving yardage and two of his scores coming in a Week 10 win over Denver.
