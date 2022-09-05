Westbrook-Ikhine is listed as a starter alongside Robert Woods on the Titans' unofficial posted depth chart, Jim Wyatt of the Team's official sitereports.

Next up are rookies Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips, with Burks -- as a 2022 first-rounder -- expected to see a key role in the Titans' offense this coming season, a notion reflected in his average fantasy draft position, which is well ahead of Westbrook-Ikhine's. That said, it's possible that the team eases Burks into the mix out of the gate to some degree, in which case Westbrook-Ikhine could carve out some deep league utility. Either way, Tennessee's snap counts at the wideout position in the team's season opener against the Giants will be worth tracking in order see to how involved Westbrook-Ikhine is in Week 1 relative to Burks.