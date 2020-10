Westbrook-Ikhine is expected to operate in a reserve role Sunday versus the Texans following news that Adam Humphries (illness) has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Westbrook-Ikhine has played in three games this season and logged a whopping 68 percent snap share in Week 4 with both Humphries and Corey Davis (illness) out. Davis isn't expected to return this week, but Humphries, A.J. Brown and Kalif Raymond will handle a majority of the three-wide sets Sunday.