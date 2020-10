Westbrook-Ikhine is expected to start at wide receiver Tuesday against the Bills because Corey Davis and Adam Humphries remain on the reserve/COVID list, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.

Westbrook-Ikhine is slated to be the No. 3 wideout behind A.J. Brown (knee), who is expected to play, and Kalif Raymond. Over two games this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has played 18 offensive snaps and been targeted twice, failing to haul in either one.