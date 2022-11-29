Westbrook-Ikhine recorded four catches on six targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals.

Westbrook-Ikhine continued his trend of being more involved in the Tennessee offense, as he managed multiple receptions in his third straight game after managing that feat only twice in his first eight matchups. He managed a pair of splash plays against the Bengals, tallying gains of 25 and 20 yards. Despite his positive play of late, Westbrook-Ikhine has still topped 50 receiving yards only three times in the campaign.