Westbrook-Ikhine recorded three receptions on four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Ravens.

Westbrook-Ikhine filled his typical role in the offense, as he now has four or fewer targets in four of Tennessee's six games. He was also held in check from an efficiency perspective, as his longest gain of the day went for just 10 yards. Overall, Westbrook-Ikhine has 25 or fewer receiving yards in all but two contests on the campaign.