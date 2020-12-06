Westbrook-Ikhine (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Browns, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Adam Humphries (concussion) is returning to the lineup after missing the last four games. In turn, Westbrook-Ikhine will watch Sunday's game from the sidelines. He has played in 10 games this season but hasn't played double-digit offensive snaps since Week 6.