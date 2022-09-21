Westbrook-Ikhine recorded one catch on four targets for 13 yards in Monday's 41-7 loss to the Bills.

Westbrook-Ikhine finished tied for third on the team in targets but didn't have much to show for it. The Titans offense hasn't looked sharp overall in the first two weeks of the season, but Westbrook-Ikhine has only two catches for 26 yards on the season. He could also be in danger of losing snaps and targets to rookies Kyle Philips and Treylon Burks.