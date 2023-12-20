Westbrook-Ikhine (hand) has been placed on IR by the Titans.

With the Titans eliminated from playoff contention, Westbrook-Ikhine's 2023 season has come to a close due to a hand injury. The wideout thus finishes up the campaign with a 28/370/3 receiving line on 45 targets through 14 games. The 26-year-old is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. In his absence down the stretch, DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks and Chris Moore are slated to lead Tennessee's WR corps.