Westbrook-Ikhine recorded one catch on three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Colts.

Westbrook-Ikhine has had sporadic involvement in the Tennessee offense this season, as he's topped five targets on two occasions but also had three or fewer looks three times. DeAndre Hopkins and Chigoziem Okonkwo dominated opportunity against the Colts, leaving Westbrook-Ikhine with a more limited role. He'll continue to be an unreliable contributor.