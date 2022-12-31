Westbrook-Ikhine recorded one reception on three targets for four yards in Thursday's 27-13 loss to the Cowboys.

Westbrook-Ikhine maintained a significant role in the Titans' offense from a snaps perspective, though he couldn't make an impact on the stat sheet. His lone catch of the day came midway through the second quarter. Westbrook-Ikhine now has under 25 receiving yards in five consecutive games.