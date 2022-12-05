Westbrook-Ikhine recorded one reception on two targets for four yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles.

Westbrook-Ikhine had seen his involvement in the Tennessee offense steadily ticking up in recent weeks. However, that came to a halt Sunday against the Eagles when he saw his fewest targets since Week 9. Westbrook-Ikhine will continue to have volatile production, which will largely be dependent on whether the Titans' offense will be forced to throw in a given matchup.