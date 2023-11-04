Westbrook-Ikhine converted his only target into a catch for 23 yards in Thursday's 20-16 loss to the Steelers.

Westbrook-Ikhine found targets harder to come by given that the Titans had their full complement of receivers for most of the game. On the positive side, his one catch was the longest gain on a drive that ultimately ended in a rushing touchdown for Derrick Henry. Westbrook-Ikhine could return to a more prominent role if Treylon Burks is forced to miss time with a concussion