Westbrook-Ikhine recorded one catch on one target for seven yards in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Jaguars.

Even with Treylon Burks (concussion) sidelined, Westbrook-Ikhine managed only one reception for the fourth consecutive game. He served as a big-play threat in the Titans' offense earlier in the season, though in his last two contests, he's combined to record just 16 yards.