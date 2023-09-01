Westbrook-Ikhine is facing increased opportunities to begin the regular season with Kyle Phillips (knee) on IR, Nick Suss of the Nashville Tennessean reports.

Westbrook-Ikhine will need to miss the first four games of the regular season and Treylon Burks, who did return to practice Thursday, could still potentially be limited by the time Week 1's opener against the Saints rolls around. At worst, Phillips' absence opens the door for Westbrook-Ikhine to start the year as Tennessee's No. 3 wideout, with further upside if Burks doesn't start at 100 percent. Chris Moore could also be in the mix for increased depth opportunities behind top wideout DeAndre Hopkins.